nova-scotia-surpasses-200-covid-19-cases

There are now 207 cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, as the province announced 14 additional cases on Friday.

According to a news release, the 14 new cases were identified after almost 900 tested were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab on Thursday.

“While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present,” the province said in the release.

Of the 14 new cases, 12 tested positive in the central area of the province. There was one new case for both the western and northern areas of the province.

Positive cases have now been identified 130 times in the central district, 33 times in western, and 22 times in both norther and eastern.

Of the 207 cases, 51 per cent are male and 49 per cent are female. Twenty-one individuals have recovered and five are currently in hospital.

