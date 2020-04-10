nova-scotia-surpasses-400-coronavirus-cases-as-another-34-identified

Nova Scotia has seen yet another one-day record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus, as 34 more were identified on Thursday.
Of the 34 new cases, 30 were identified in the central zone, three in the eastern zone and one in the northern zone. None were identified in the western zone.
The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:
- Central zone: 292
- Western zone: 44
- Eastern zone: 37
- Northern zone: 34
The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab, which is operating 24 hours a day, completed 915 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday. In total, 13,014 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.
Travel has been removed as a screening requirement to get a COVID-19 test. Now, if you have two or more of the following symptoms, you’re able to get a COVID-19 test.
- fever
- new or worsening cough
- runny nose
- headache
“We have removed travel from the screening criteria for COVID-19 and increased our lab capacity so that we’re now processing close to 1,000 tests every day,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement.