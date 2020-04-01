Health

Nova Scotia to provide update Wednesday on coronavirus response

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding an update Wednesday afternoon on the province’s response to the novel coronavius.

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 147. The province did not announce whether there are any new cases in its press briefing advisory Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Breakdown of where coronavirus cases are in Nova Scotia coming soon: Strang

An update on the number of cases is expected to be shared at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT.

2:02Seniors in self-isolation after COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities

Seniors in self-isolation after COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities

Strang has said 96 per cent of the province’s cases are related to travel. One case of community spread has been confirmed.

On Tuesday, he said four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

READ MORE: ‘Irresponsible and blatantly false’: N.S. premier calls out April Fool’s Day prankster

Earlier on Wednesday in a Facebook post, Premier McNeil warned of a fake Facebook post that’s circulating

