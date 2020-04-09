Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 1,423.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 29, while 519 patients have fully recovered.

The Province says 44 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 16 of those in intensive care.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.