Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,451 in Alberta as of Thursday

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 1,451.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 32, which is an increase from 29 on Wednesday.

The Province now reports that 592 patients have fully recovered.

The Province says there are currently 47 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 14 of those in intensive care units.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.