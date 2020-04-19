Health

Number of coronavirus cases rises at Halifax’s Northwood Manor to 115

By Global News
Global News

The number of COVID-19 cases at a Halifax long-term care facility continues to climb, reaching a new high on Saturday.

Northwood, the company that operates Northwood Manor, says 80 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

That’s an increase of 29 since Friday.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nine more Northwood staff have tested positive as of Saturday, bringing the total number of staff who have COVID-19 to 35.

In total, the facility now has 115 cases among staff and residents.

As of Wednesday, Northwood Manor had 485 residents spread across two buildings.

But three people at the facility died on Friday, making it the single deadliest day since the state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia.

“They passed away peacefully at the Northwood Halifax Campus,” the company said in a statement.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the residents’ families and friends.”


2:25Coronavirus outbreak: ‘No commitment’ to loosening restrictions in Nova Scotia in coming days,

