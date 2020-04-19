number-of-coronavirus-cases-rises-at-halifax’s-northwood-manor-to-115

The number of COVID-19 cases at a Halifax long-term care facility continues to climb, reaching a new high on Saturday.

Northwood, the company that operates Northwood Manor, says 80 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

That’s an increase of 29 since Friday.

Nine more Northwood staff have tested positive as of Saturday, bringing the total number of staff who have COVID-19 to 35.

In total, the facility now has 115 cases among staff and residents.

As of Wednesday, Northwood Manor had 485 residents spread across two buildings.

But three people at the facility died on Friday, making it the single deadliest day since the state of emergency was declared in Nova Scotia.

“They passed away peacefully at the Northwood Halifax Campus,” the company said in a statement.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the residents’ families and friends.”



