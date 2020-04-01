Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,066 in BC, ethical framework released for health workers

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 53 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,066 as of Wednesday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 16, up from 15.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is 142, while 67 are in ICU.

25 people have since passed away from the virus.

606 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Henry, the Province has posted the ethical framework on the Province’s website of how health workers will make decisions if ventilators and other equipment is at capacity.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.