Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 53 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,174.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 21, up from 17.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 146, while 64 are in ICU.

35 people have since passed away from the virus.

As for recoveries, 641 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Health Minister, Adrian Dix, 11,276 surgeries have been put on hold across the Province due to the virus.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and in order to continue to flatten the curve, physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation must be followed.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.