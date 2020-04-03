HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 53 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,174.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 21, up from 17.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 146, while 64 are in ICU.

35 people have since passed away from the virus.

As for recoveries, 641 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Health Minister, Adrian Dix, 11,276 surgeries have been put on hold across the Province due to the virus.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and in order to continue to flatten the curve, physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation must be followed.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

Previous articleZimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19
Next articleProvince to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

