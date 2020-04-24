Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dips below 100 for first time since March

The number of B.C. patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 100 Friday, for the first time since late March.

It came as B.C. announced four new deaths and 29 new cases of the virus, and as health officials shut down a second poultry plant facing an outbreak.

B.C. has now recorded 98 deaths and 1,853 cases in total. About 60 per cent of those cases have recovered.

As of Friday, there were 96 COVID-19 patients in hospital, down nine from Thursday. Forty-one people were in intensive care, down three.

Fraser Health said Friday it had closed Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. at 2784 Aberdeen Ave. in Coquitlam.

Two workers at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

The health authority said it has screened all other employees and that the coronavirus-positive worker and their close contacts have all been isolated.

