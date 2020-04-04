Health

Number of New Brunswick COVID-19 cases approaches triple digits

Avatar
By Global News
number-of-new-brunswick-covid-19-cases-approaches-triple-digits

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 98, as of Saturday.

Officials have stressed that it’s important to continue following physical distancing protocols even if there is a low number of confirmed cases on one day.

“We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission,’’ said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home.”


Tweet This

2:22Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

Coronavirus outbreak: Blaine Higgs raises flooding concerns amid COVID-19 worries

As of Saturday, the province said only four cases are believed to be community transmission, 57 are travel-related and 31 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Six cases remain under investigation at this time.

Advertisement

Health officials say six people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with two of them having since been released.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Four patients remain in hospital with one in intensive care.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanada not looking to retaliate after U.S. restricts coronavirus mask exports: Trudeau

More Articles Like This

Canada not looking to retaliate after U.S. restricts coronavirus mask exports: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 4, 2020 12:02 pm Updated April 4, 2020 12:14 pm 1:42Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says U.S. halting 3M medical supplies trade to Canada ‘could hurt...
Read more

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show support for frontline medical staff.
Read more

Coronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

Health Global News - 0
A historic Canadian undergarment factory in Truro, N.S., is looking to fill more than 50 positions as it pivots to making personal protective equipment...
Read more

Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630. Twenty-seven new deaths were...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv