number-of-new-brunswick-covid-19-cases-approaches-triple-digits

New Brunswick has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 98, as of Saturday.

Officials have stressed that it’s important to continue following physical distancing protocols even if there is a low number of confirmed cases on one day.

“We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission,’’ said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home.”



As of Saturday, the province said only four cases are believed to be community transmission, 57 are travel-related and 31 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Six cases remain under investigation at this time.

Health officials say six people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with two of them having since been released.

Four patients remain in hospital with one in intensive care.

