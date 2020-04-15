Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 138 which now sits at 1,870.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 48, with the majority of those deaths taking place in Calgary.

The Province now reports that 914 patients have fully recovered.

In the North zone, the Province says two additional cases have been confirmed for a total of 107 out of 6,498 tests done. There have been no changes to cases in the City and County of Grande Prairie.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.