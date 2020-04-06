HealthNewsRegional

Number of total coronavirus cases at 1,266 in BC, 783 patients since recovered

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 63 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,266.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 23, up from 21.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 140, while 72 are in ICU.

39 people have since passed away from the virus.

As for recoveries, 783 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Henry, the rate of new confirmed cases is starting to slow.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and in order to continue to flatten the curve, physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation must be followed.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

