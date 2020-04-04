HealthNewsRegional

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 29 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,203.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 21 since Friday.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 149, while 68 are in ICU.

38 people have since passed away from the virus.

As for recoveries, 704 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Henry, the Province has joined research efforts in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

Henry says the risk of COVID-19 remains high and in order to continue to flatten the curve, physical distancing, proper hand-washing, and self-isolation must be followed.

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

