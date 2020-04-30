Health

Nunavut reports 1st case of COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2020 10:35 am

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet.

The person is said to be in isolation and is doing well.

Patterson says the territory’s rapid response team is on the way to the community to help manage the situation.

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

Pond Inlet is located on the northern part of Baffin Island and has a population of about 1,600.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

