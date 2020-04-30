nunavut-reports-1st-case-of-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2020 10:35 am

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In a news release, the territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The person is said to be in isolation and is doing well.

Patterson says the territory’s rapid response team is on the way to the community to help manage the situation.

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

Pond Inlet is located on the northern part of Baffin Island and has a population of about 1,600.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1:46Food security concerns growing as coronavirus crisis continues

Food security concerns growing as coronavirus crisis continues



View link »



Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS