News

Officials to provide update on COVID-19 measures for foreign workers, seniors

Avatar
By Global News
officials-to-provide-update-on-covid-19-measures-for-foreign-workers,-seniors

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Federal officials are due to provide an update on measures for seniors, home care and temporary foreign workers during the COVID-19 crisis today.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the news will come from public health officials and cabinet ministers — not Justin Trudeau, who’s taking the day off from public appearances.

The expected update comes after a weekend that saw Quebec’s premier rebuke a long-term care home where 31 residents have died in less than a month.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Francois Legault says there was “gross negligence” at Residence Herron, where five of the deaths are definitively linked to COVID-19.

Authorities first inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death, and found the residence “deserted” as staff had walked off the job.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s coroner will investigate, as will police.

Numerous other long-term care homes across the country are experiencing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, including Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., which has seen 29 of its residents die in recent weeks.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanadian company says Health Canada has approved its rapid COVID-19 test
Next articleCoronavirus: Countries face increasing pressure to loosen virus restrictions

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Countries face increasing pressure to loosen virus restrictions

Health Global News - 0
South Korean officials warned Monday that hard-earned progress fighting the coronavirus pandemic could be upset by new infections at bars and leisure spots, highlighting...
Read more

Canadian company says Health Canada has approved its rapid COVID-19 test

Health Global News - 0
A Canadian company says it has received approval from Health Canada for a rapid portable test to detect the novel coronavirus. Based in Ottawa, Spartan...
Read more

China’s new coronavirus cases highest in nearly six weeks, many from overseas

Health Global News - 0
China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travelers arriving from overseas...
Read more

Nursing home deaths linked to coronavirus in U.S. soar past 3,300 in alarming surge

Health Global News - 0
More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv