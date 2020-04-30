Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
oil-and-gas-drilling-forecast-revised-to-49-year-low-as-producers-cut-spending

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has revised its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast to an almost 50-year record...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Whitecap Resources posts $2.1-billion loss, warns of ‘involuntary’ crude cuts

CALGARY — Oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc. says it is planning for "involuntary shut-ins" of production as North American...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billion

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog says that it's likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has revised its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast to an almost 50-year record low of 3,100 oil and gas wells, a level not seen since 2,900 wells were drilled in 1972.

PSAC interim CEO Elizabeth Aquin says more than $7 billion of capital investment in the energy sector has been cancelled to date this year thanks to demand destruction from measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and a supply surplus due to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

She said blockades of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and cancellation of the Frontier oilsands project have also hurt investor confidence in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

PSAC chairman Mark O’Byrne says the industry appreciates government assistance such as $1.7 billion in federal funding to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, but will need more help to ensure survival.

The new forecast represents a decrease of 1,400 wells, or 31 per cent, from PSAC’s original forecast of 4,500 wells announced in October.

About 4,900 wells were drilled in 2019.

“The majority of the impact will be felt on the oil side as supply overwhelms demand and storage levels surge to capacity,” said Aquin.

“This has left producers little incentive to drill for more with the price of a barrel of oil now fetching less than a cup of coffee. We expect to see a 38 per cent drop in activity for oil wells versus 2019.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020 .

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleCoronavirus: Montreal hospital to test disinfection robot that uses ultraviolet rays
Next articleCoronavirus: Sheridan College says it is ‘optimistic’ students will return to campus this fall

More Articles Like This

Whitecap Resources posts $2.1-billion loss, warns of ‘involuntary’ crude cuts

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc. says it is planning for "involuntary shut-ins" of production as North American crude storage levels threaten to exceed capacity and...
Read more

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog says that it's likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion as a result of the...
Read more

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant and sustained drop in customer...
Read more

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv