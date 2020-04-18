One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents should not expect large events to happen this summer.

The total number of cases in B.C. is now 1,647, with 987 people that have recovered. There were three more deaths bring the total people that have died to 81.

Dr. Henry also said those planning significant events like weddings, funerals or community events should understand those events should be cancelled for this summer. Dr. Henry said, “Those are the types of events that have increased rates of transmission.” There will be more opportunities for social gatherings this year, but larger events will not be allowed.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Henry said they are working towards the easing of restrictions, but that won’t happen in the next two weeks. Some restrictions could be lifted in the middle of May, but restrictions will be lifted gradually. “We will do it in a measured and thoughtful way while opening up our economy and our health system.”

There are a total of 34 in the Northern Health Region, an increase of one from Friday.

Numbers around the Province are as follows:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 686

Fraser Health – 680

Vancouver Island – 97

Interior Health – 150

Northern health 34

On Friday, Dr. Henry announced that the curve for COVID-19 cases is starting to flatten.

According to Henry, the slowdown is due to public health action. While the rate is slowing, people must continue to practice physical distancing to keep the rate low and could continue for the next 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is released.