One year after Notre Dame blaze, coronavirus freezes restorations

Avatar
By Global News
Avatar
Global News

PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral stands crippled and alone, locked in a dangerous web of warped scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world.

Some of the 40,000 metal bars — erected for an earlier renovation project — melted in the intense blaze on April 15, 2019.

READ MORE: Notre Dame Cathedral’s vaulted ceilings could collapse, French general says

The unstable scaffolding now endangers the Gothic jewel that for many embodies the soul of France.

The restoration of the landmark from the 12th and 13th centuries has been halted and the workers sent home because of France’s coronavirus lockdown that began March 17, thwarting plans to start removing the 250 tons of scaffolding.

So even Notre Dame has been left in isolation by the pandemic that has affected so many people across France.

1:28Notre Dame saved from complete destruction, millions pledged for its restoration

The 13-tonne bell in the south tower,

