Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to support local independent businesses through the purchasing of gift cards for future use.

Businesses in Northern B.C. can participate in this platform free of charge, thanks to a partnership between SupportLocalBC.com and the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Due to the economic slowdown resulting from the COVD-19 pandemic, many businesses have changed their level of service or business model or closed their doors. Local, independent, small business have been hit the hardest.

The website is a platform where consumers can help purchase gift cards for future use from favourite local businesses. The organizers of the platform suggest waiting two months after the pandemic has passed and businesses have re-opened their locations before cashing in cards, suggesting this could cause another cash flow issue if they are used too soon.

Gift certificates are available in $10, $25, $50 and $100 denominations.

To view participating businesses visit lovenorthernbc.com.

If you are a Northern business owner interested in the program; CLICK HERE.