NewsRegional

Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to support local independent businesses through the purchasing of gift cards for future use.

Businesses in Northern B.C. can participate in this platform free of charge, thanks to a partnership between SupportLocalBC.com and the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Due to the economic slowdown resulting from the COVD-19 pandemic, many businesses have changed their level of service or business model or closed their doors. Local, independent, small business have been hit the hardest.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The website is a platform where consumers can help purchase gift cards for future use from favourite local businesses. The organizers of the platform suggest waiting two months after the pandemic has passed and businesses have re-opened their locations before cashing in cards, suggesting this could cause another cash flow issue if they are used too soon.

Gift certificates are available in $10, $25, $50 and $100 denominations.

To view participating businesses visit lovenorthernbc.com.

If you are a Northern business owner interested in the program; CLICK HERE.

 

Previous articleFederal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits
Next articlePacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small business customers. According to PNG, the...
Read more

Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes many Canadians are struggling to...
Read more

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

News Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province announced the sixth death at...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv