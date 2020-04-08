ontario-conducting-less-than-3,000-covid-19-tests-despite-daily-capacity-of-13,000

Ontario has been completing fewer tests for the novel coronavirus over the past week – just 2,930 on Tuesday. This is well short of the 19,000 daily tests the province said it would be completing by mid-April and raising concerns health officials aren’t capturing the full spread of the virus.

The latest Health Canada data for Ontario shows the 2,930 new tests are less than 20 per cent of the total daily testing capacity in the province of over 13,000. It’s also just over half the daily target of 5,000 that the government promised to target for the first week of April.

And although Ontario has tested over 82,000 people, the province continues to face widespread criticism for lagging behind all other provinces in testing.

As of Monday, Ontario had completed 510 tests for every 100,000 residents. Alberta has done nearly 1,500 tests per 100,000 while B.C. has done 950 tests per 100,000.

Experts say they are concerned not just by the falling test numbers,

