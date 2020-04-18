Health

Ontario coronavirus cases surpass 10K as 485 new cases reported

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-coronavirus-cases-surpass-10k-as-485-new-cases-reported

Avatar
Global News

Posted April 18, 2020 10:39 am

Updated April 18, 2020 11:16 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Unknown when Ontario schools to reopen, Premier Ford says safety remains priority

WATCH: During a briefing on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce took questions on when students could expect to return to school.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ontario has surpassed 10,000 as 485 additional cases were reported Saturday morning.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 514.

The number of confirmed cases sits at 10,010.

Nearly 4,900 are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent of all cases.

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 5.1 per cent jump compared to the day prior. That is around 1 per cent less than reported increases over the past several days, which hovered at or above 6 per cent.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 828 (a decrease of one) with 250 in intensive care (an increase of five) and 197 on a ventilator (a decrease of three).

