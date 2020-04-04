Health

Ontario reports 375 new coronavirus cases, including 27 deaths

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-375-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-27-deaths

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

OTTAWA — Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted last month...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 94.

There are now 506 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario — an increase of 44 — with 196 of them in intensive care and 152 on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Over 1,200 people have recovered from the virus, while over 1,300 cases remain under investigation.

Saturday’s announcement marks an 11.5 per cent increase in cases, compared to a 16.5 per cent increase reported on Friday.

On Friday, health officials said current projections suggest Ontario can see anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

In a bid to further curb the spread of the virus, Premier Doug Ford announced new workplace closures set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, including most construction sites, excluding essential projects like hospital construction.

Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Saturday and health officials are set to hold a briefing at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

2:06COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article‘The greatest frustration’: States desperate for supplies as COVID-19 crisis deepens
Next articleCoronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

Health Global News - 0
A historic Canadian undergarment factory in Truro, N.S., is looking to fill more than 50 positions as it pivots to making personal protective equipment...
Read more

‘The greatest frustration’: States desperate for supplies as COVID-19 crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
Cutthroat suppliers, shady middlemen, phantom shipments, prices soaring by the hour. What sounds like an organized-crime thriller is actually the new world of government purchasing...
Read more

‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Morgues struggle with demand as COVID-19 cases surge

Health Global News - 0
There are the new dead. And then there are the bodies waiting in overcrowded mortuaries to be buried as cities struggle to meet demand...
Read more

COMMENTARY: The COVID-19 mystery is here for the long haul. We need facts, patience and stamina

Health Global News - 0
It feels like we’re living in the middle of a mystery — or, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, we’re in the early chapters...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv