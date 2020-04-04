ontario-reports-375-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-27-deaths

Ontario reported 375 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 94.

There are now 506 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario — an increase of 44 — with 196 of them in intensive care and 152 on a ventilator.

Over 1,200 people have recovered from the virus, while over 1,300 cases remain under investigation.

Saturday’s announcement marks an 11.5 per cent increase in cases, compared to a 16.5 per cent increase reported on Friday.

On Friday, health officials said current projections suggest Ontario can see anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to further curb the spread of the virus, Premier Doug Ford announced new workplace closures set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, including most construction sites, excluding essential projects like hospital construction.

Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Saturday and health officials are set to hold a briefing at 3 p.m.

