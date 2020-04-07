ontario-reports-379-new-coronavirus-cases,-total-reaches-4,726-and-153-deaths

Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 21 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 4,726 cases.

The death toll has risen to 153.

The province has 614 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 233 patients in intensive care units and 187 in ICUs on a ventilator.

Provincial officials also reported 1,802 patients have recovered from the virus.

Ontario health workers have tested 81,364 people for COVID-19 which is only 2,568 tests since Monday where the total tested was 78,796.

Over the last week, the province has typically tested about four to six thousand people a day. Of the 2,568 tests about 14.76 per cent of cases were positive.

There are 691 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Tuesday’s report marks an 8.7 per cent increase in cases, compared to 7.7 per cent on Monday, 11.2 per cent on Sunday, 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

