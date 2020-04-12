News

Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, including 21 deaths as total cases top 7,000

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-401-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-21-deaths-as-total-cases-top-7,000

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 401 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, including 21 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 7,049.

The death toll has risen to 274.

The number of resolved cases in the province sits at 3,121, or about 44 per cent of all cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Sunday’s increase in cases marks a six per cent jump compared to the day prior. That number has gone down over the past several days.

Saturday saw a 6.6 per cent increase.

The number of reported cases has also declined each day since Thursday’s high of 550.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 738 — a single-day increase of 65 — with 261 in intensive care and 196 on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 13 per cent of all cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 6,800‬ additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 103,165.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article‘We have it totally under control’: Signs missed in Trump’s coronavirus response
Next articleCoronavirus causes pain, grief for many as Canadians mark Easter

More Articles Like This

Canadians face misinformation, uncertainty in bid to protect against coronavirus: experts

Health Global News - 0
From coronavirus modelling to grim new unemployment numbers, there’s been a lot of information for Canadians to digest over the last week. But in interviews...
Read more

Coronavirus causes pain, grief for many as Canadians mark Easter

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 12, 2020 10:49 am 0:52How these Canadians are celebrating Easter, Passover virtually WATCH: How these Canadians are celebrating Easter, Passover virtually Prime...
Read more

‘We have it totally under control’: Signs missed in Trump’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
By the time U.S. President Donald Trump first spoke publicly about the coronavirus, it may already have been too late. Interviewed at Davos, a gathering...
Read more

Coronavirus: N.Y. sees signs of hope after worst week of COVID-19 deaths

Health Global News - 0
New York is wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far of the coronavirus outbreak, but there were a few signs of hope. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv