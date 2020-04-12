ontario-reports-401-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-21-deaths-as-total-cases-top-7,000

Ontario reported 401 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, including 21 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 7,049.

The death toll has risen to 274.

The number of resolved cases in the province sits at 3,121, or about 44 per cent of all cases.

Sunday’s increase in cases marks a six per cent jump compared to the day prior. That number has gone down over the past several days.

Saturday saw a 6.6 per cent increase.

The number of reported cases has also declined each day since Thursday’s high of 550.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 738 — a single-day increase of 65 — with 261 in intensive care and 196 on a ventilator.

Around 13 per cent of all cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Over 6,800‬ additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 103,165.

