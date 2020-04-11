ontario-reports-411-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-31-deaths-as-total-cases-top-6,600

Ontario reported 411 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, including 31 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 6,648.

The death toll has risen to 253, with Saturday’s report marking the largest single-day increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the number of resolved cases in the province sits at 2,853, or 43 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 6.6 per cent jump compared to the day prior, down from Friday which saw a 8.3 per cent increase.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 691 — a single-day increase of 18 — with 257 in intensive care and 215 on a ventilator.

Around 13 per cent of all confirmed cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Just under 3,700 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 96,321.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m.

