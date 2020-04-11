Health

Ontario reports 411 new coronavirus cases, including 31 deaths as total cases top 6,600

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-411-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-31-deaths-as-total-cases-top-6,600

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 411 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, including 31 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 6,648.

The death toll has risen to 253, with Saturday’s report marking the largest single-day increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the number of resolved cases in the province sits at 2,853, or 43 per cent of all confirmed cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 6.6 per cent jump compared to the day prior, down from Friday which saw a 8.3 per cent increase.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 691 — a single-day increase of 18 — with 257 in intensive care and 215 on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 13 per cent of all confirmed cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Just under 3,700 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 96,321.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOMMENTARY: There are ways to keep your kids active during the coronavirus lockdown
Next articleN.Y. nurses lauded for coronavirus efforts find their tires slashed

More Articles Like This

N.Y. nurses lauded for coronavirus efforts find their tires slashed

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Associated Press Posted April 11, 2020 11:19 am 1:48Coronavirus outbreak: New York City Mayor calls Hart Island mass graves a ‘sad topic’ Coronavirus outbreak: New...
Read more

COMMENTARY: There are ways to keep your kids active during the coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
The battle against the spread of COVID-19 requires social distancing or confinement that radically changes the way we live with our children and adolescents. As physical...
Read more

Britain’s Boris Johnson making ‘very good progress’ in COVID-19 recovery: official

Health Global News - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister...
Read more

For people with OCD and illness anxiety, the coronavirus outbreak is a ‘worst-case scenario’

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic is a “worst-case scenario” for Natalie, a Whitby, Ont., resident who was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as a child. Global News...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv