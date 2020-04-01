Health

Ontario reports 426 new coronavirus cases, total at 2,392 and 37 deaths

Global News
Global News

Posted April 1, 2020 10:51 am

Updated April 1, 2020 11:07 am

6:56Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected (March 31, 2020)

Ontario has reported 426 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,392.

The province has also announced four more deaths for a total of 37 related to COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 cases mark the most significant increase the province has seen in a single-day.

The number of resolved cases has increased to 689.

Ontario health workers have tested 57,874 people for the virus and 3,135 are currently under investigation and awaiting test results, which is down from Tuesday (where 4,280 people were under investigation).

According to Ontario’s website, males and females diagnosed with COVID-19 is evenly split in half.

Breakdown of ages:

  • 19 and under: 2.3% of cases.
  • 20-39: 30.3% of cases.
  • 40-59: 35.5% of cases.
  • 60-79: 25.4% of cases
  • 80 and over: 6.4% of cases.

