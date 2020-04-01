ontario-reports-426-new-coronavirus-cases,-total-at-2,392-and-37-deaths

Posted April 1, 2020 10:51 am

Updated April 1, 2020 11:07 am

Ontario has reported 426 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,392.

The province has also announced four more deaths for a total of 37 related to COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 cases mark the most significant increase the province has seen in a single-day.

The number of resolved cases has increased to 689.

Ontario health workers have tested 57,874 people for the virus and 3,135 are currently under investigation and awaiting test results, which is down from Tuesday (where 4,280 people were under investigation).

According to Ontario’s website, males and females diagnosed with COVID-19 is evenly split in half.

Breakdown of ages:

19 and under: 2.3% of cases.

20-39: 30.3% of cases.

40-59: 35.5% of cases.

60-79: 25.4% of cases

80 and over: 6.4% of cases.

