ontario-reports-43-new-coronavirus-deaths,-total-rises-to-334-deaths-and-7,953-cases

Ontario reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 43 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,953 cases.

The death toll has risen to 334.

This is the highest reported single-day increase in deaths that the province has seen since the outbreak began.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

However, 3,568 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks a 6.5 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Monday and Sunday each saw a six per cent increase, 6.6 per cent on Saturday and 8.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario has 769 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 255 patients in an intensive care unit and 199 in ICUs on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has tested 113,082 people so far for the virus. This is up just under 5,000 tests from the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 2,107 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS