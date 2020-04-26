Health

Ontario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14,432.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since April 13.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 835.

Eight thousand cases are considered resolved, which makes up over 55 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 12,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 229,638. Over 7,400 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 938 (up by 13), with 252 in intensive care (up by seven) and 195 on a ventilator (no change). Under 12 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Sunday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.1 per cent compared to the day prior, while Saturday saw an increase of 3.5 per cent and Friday saw five per cent.

