Ontario reports 462 new coronavirus cases, total now at 3,255 and 67 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 3, 2020 10:39 am

Updated April 3, 2020 10:42 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:00Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials say COVID-19 projections will be ‘challenging’

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s chief medical health officer Dr. David Williams said Thursday that coronavirus projections set to be released on Friday will be “challenging” as Ontarians learn what the impact of the virus could be on the population, but said physical distancing will help flatten the curve.

Ontario has confirmed 462 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 3,255.

Friday’s new cases now mark the highest single-day jump for Ontario.

The province also reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19. The death total is now at 67 in Ontario.

There are 1,023 resolved cases.

Ontario health workers have tested 66,753 people so far for the virus and 1,245 are currently still under investigation awaiting test results.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 462 with 194 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 140 in the ICU on a ventilator.

Ontario health officials have said there may be reporting delays for deaths related to COVID-19 as it relies on data from 34 public health units across the province to be inputted into the Ministry of Health’s disease reporting system database.

