Health

Ontario reports 476 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths as total cases near 14K

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-476-new-coronavirus-cases,-48-deaths-as-total-cases-near-14k

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Reality check: Experts caution against early research on nicotine and COVID-19

A new study out of France suggests that nicotine could play a role in preventing people from contracting COVID-19,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

$63,000 raised so far for Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund, the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation reports that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Rotary Club of Fort St John to host Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser May 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has announced the cancellation of its Mother's...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 13,995.

Forty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 811.

Over 7,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up over half of all confirmed cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

More than 10,500 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 217,618. Over 8,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 925 (an increase of 15), with 245 in intensive care (an increase of two) and 195 on a ventilator (an increase of two). Just under 12 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.5 per cent compared to the day prior, while Friday saw an increase of five per cent.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleWHO says ‘no evidence’ that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be re-infected
Next articleMore than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19 in U.K. hospitals: officials

More Articles Like This

More than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19 in U.K. hospitals: officials

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Associated Press Posted April 25, 2020 10:50 am Updated April 25, 2020 11:19 am 3:14Coronavirus around the world: April 24, 2020 WATCH: Coronavirus around the world...
Read more

WHO says ‘no evidence’ that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be re-infected

Health Global News - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies...
Read more

Struggling with an addiction in Canada? These resources can help

Health Global News - 0
Addiction is more common than perhaps we’d like to admit: an estimated six million Canadians will meet the criteria for addiction in the course...
Read more

148 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship docked in Japan: official

Health Global News - 0
Nearly 150 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed among crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan after health authorities finished...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv