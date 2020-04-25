ontario-reports-476-new-coronavirus-cases,-48-deaths-as-total-cases-near-14k

Ontario reported 476 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 13,995.

Forty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 811.

Over 7,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up over half of all confirmed cases.

More than 10,500 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 217,618. Over 8,000 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 925 (an increase of 15), with 245 in intensive care (an increase of two) and 195 on a ventilator (an increase of two). Just under 12 per cent of cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

Saturday’s report marks an increase in cases of 3.5 per cent compared to the day prior, while Friday saw an increase of five per cent.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

