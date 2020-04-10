ontario-reports-478-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-22-deaths-as-total-cases-top-6,200

Ontario reported 478 new cases of coronavirus Friday morning including 22 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 6,237.

The death toll rose to 222.

Of the confirmed cases, 673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 260 in intensive care and 217 on a ventilator. Around 12.6 per cent of all cases in Ontario have resulted in hospitalization.

The number of resolved cases, meanwhile, also rose Friday, to 2,574 — that makes up about 41 per cent of confirmed cases.

Since Thursday’s report, 5,573 additional tests had been conducted. Nearly 1,600 cases are currently under investigation.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford raised concerns that health officials were not using the province’s full testing capacity of 13,000.

Friday’s report marks an 8.3 per cent increase in the number of cases compared to the day prior, down from Thursday which saw a 9.2 per cent increase.

