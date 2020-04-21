Health

Ontario reports 551 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 11,735 with 622 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 551 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 38 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,735 cases.

The death toll has risen to 622.

Meanwhile, 5,806 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 49.5 per cent of cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province has done 174,170 tests so far for the virus. This is up 9,330 tests from the previous day. Ontario has increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Tuesday’s report marks a 4.9 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

Ontario health officials revealed, for the second time, projection numbers on Monday that suggest while community spread of COVID-19 has peaked, cases in long-term care homes, retirement homes and any other congregate settings appear to continue to grow.

“The sacrifices people are making to stay home and wash their hands are making a difference,” the report highlighted.

Officials said that, now, the cumulative cases for the span of the outbreak is less than 20,000,

