ontario-reports-568-new-coronavirus-cases,-39-deaths-as-total-cases-near-10,600

Ontario reported 568 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 10,578.

Thirty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 553.

Sunday’s report marks the largest increase in cases since the outbreak began, behind Friday’s increase of 564.

On Saturday, officials said that the data may have been incomplete due to reporting issues with Toronto Public Health. It is not clear if Sunday’s numbers include late data from Toronto. Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for clarification.

Over 5,200 cases are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent.

More than 9,600 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to over 156,000.

There have been 112 outbreaks reported at long-term care homes.

Sunday’s increase in cases marks a 5.7 per cent jump compared to the day prior. Saturday reported a 5.1 per cent increase,

