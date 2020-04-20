Health

Ontario’s coronavirus numbers may have peaked, new modelling suggests

By Global News
Read more
Global News

Ontario health officials have revealed updated coronavirus modelling data that shows the province has already peaked in cases among community spread and numbers appear to be trending downwards towards a best case scenario.

President and CEO of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson revealed the modelling data at Queen’s Park on Monday, alongside Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Barbara Yaffe, and Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown.

“Projections now show Ontario’s COVID-19 outbreak behaving more like best case,” the report highlighted.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

However, officials said that while community spread of COVID-19 has peaked, cases in long-term care homes and retirement homes appear to continue to grow.

This is the second time Ontario health officials have shown this type of projection data to the public.

On April 3, the province first revealed projection numbers that Ontario could see 80,000 cases and just under 1,600 deaths by the end of April, if the current measures in place are upheld. The province is no where near those numbers as Ontarians approach the end of the month.

