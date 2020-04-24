HealthNews

Ottawa announces more details about Federal Commercial Rent Program

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more details about Federal Commercial Rent Program

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has provided more details about the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Search still on for missing woman swept away by Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Search and Rescue are still looking for a missing woman...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province still performing emergency surgeries, scheduled procedures to resume soon

VICTORIA, B.C. - During the Provincial coronavirus update, on Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix provided information regarding current and...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government has provided more details about the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program for small businesses.

This program will lower rent by 75 percent for small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Small businesses that have seen a drop in revenue of 70 percent will qualify for the program.

The Government is also providing further details on the program:

  • The program will provide forgivable loans to qualifying commercial property owners to cover 50 percent of three monthly rent payments that are payable by eligible small business tenants who are experiencing financial hardship during April, May, and June.
  • The loans will be forgiven if the mortgaged property owner agrees to reduce the eligible small business tenants’ rent by at least 75 percent for the three corresponding months under a rent forgiveness agreement, which will include a term not to evict the tenant while the agreement is in place. The small business tenant would cover the remainder, up to 25 percent of the rent.
  • Impacted small business tenants are businesses paying less than $50,000 per month in rent and who have temporarily ceased operations or have experienced at least a 70 percent drop in pre-COVID-19 revenues. This support will also be available to non-profit and charitable organizations.
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Government has not said how businesses and landlords can apply for the program or when the funding will be available.

Previous articleCoronavirus has now killed over 50,000 people in the U.S.

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus has now killed over 50,000 people in the U.S.

Health Global News - 0
The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States exceeded 50,000 Friday, marking the latest in a series...
Read more

What does doing enough coronavirus testing look like? Here’s a number to watch

Health Global News - 0
There are many things we would like to know about the novel coronavirus but don’t. How many cases are out there? Are we testing enough?...
Read more

U.S. Congress passes nearly $500B more in coronavirus aid for businesses, hospitals

Health Global News - 0
The United States Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the...
Read more

Search still on for missing woman swept away by Muskwa River

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Search and Rescue are still looking for a missing woman who was trapped by ice...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv