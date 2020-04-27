ottawa-farmers’-markets-will-open-for-business-this-summer,-mayor-watson-says

Ottawa’s farmers’ markets will be open rain or shine, pandemic or no this coming summer, Mayor Jim Watson said Monday.

Watson said during a call with media Monday afternoon that he has been speaking with farmers’ market operators across the city, including at Lansdowne Park, about how the summer staples might run amid physical distancing restrictions and other measures put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says framework lays out how to reopen Ontario’s economy, not when

“We very much want to see the market go ahead. These farmers have put a lot of time, effort and money into planting their fields in the fall and obviously this is their base income,” Watson said.

Though the weather is warming, there’s no date yet on when markets might open to the public.

Vendors likely won’t be packed stall-to-stall in venues across Ottawa,

