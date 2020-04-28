Health

Ottawa pop-up immunization clinic to provide infant vaccinations amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

With all the talk of a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, new parents are still thinking about how they can make sure their babies get a regular course of immunization shots.

A group of Ottawa health-care partners are opening up regular clinics to help parents ensure their young kids and infants are kept up to date on their vaccinations.

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Ottawa Public Health, CANImmunize and a handful of community pediatricians are members of the Kids Come First Health Team, which looks to provide another option to help get infants their primary series of immunizations safely at a time when the local health-care system has been significantly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Children under two years of age can receive a set of six vaccinations, listed in full below, at CHEO on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting on April 28.

The service is being offered as an alternative when family doctors are unavailable during the pandemic,

