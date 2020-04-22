Health

P.E.I., N.L. report no new cases of coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
pei,-nl.-report-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus

Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2020 5:49 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:22Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth day in a row

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth day in a row.

As of Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have been consistently reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, it marks the third day in a row that the province has recorded no new cases of the virus.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says the total number of confirmed cases declined by one to 256 after one negative test result was incorrectly reported as positive.

Six people are in hospital and two are in intensive care, and 199 people have recovered.

Fitzgerald says the province will be able to relax some distancing measures in the near future, but warns that the province’s citizens shouldn’t expect a full return to normal any time soon.

