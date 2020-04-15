Health

P.E.I. reports 1st case of COVID-19 in a week; 3 new cases in N.L.

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2020 3:32 pm

For the first time in a week, Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Doctor Heather Morrison says that brings the total to 26.

She says the new case is a man in 30’s returning from international travel.

Morrison says he is an essential worker but does not provide public-facing service and has not been back to work since his return to the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expanding COVID-19 testing starting tomorrow.

Chief medical health officer Doctor Janice Fitzgerald says the province will test anyone displaying at least two symptoms of the virus.

