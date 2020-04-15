P.E.I. reports 1st case of COVID-19 in a week; 3 new cases in N.L.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2020 3:32 pm
Community Interviews with Moose FM
5:32Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions
WATCH: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions
For the first time in a week, Prince Edward Island is reporting a new case of COVID-19.
Chief public health officer Doctor Heather Morrison says that brings the total to 26.
She says the new case is a man in 30’s returning from international travel.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Morrison says he is an essential worker but does not provide public-facing service and has not been back to work since his return to the province.
Newfoundland and Labrador is expanding COVID-19 testing starting tomorrow.
Advertisement
2:54Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking to boost wages for essential workers earning under $2,500 a month
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says government looking to boost wages for essential workers earning under $2,500 a month
Chief medical health officer Doctor Janice Fitzgerald says the province will test anyone displaying at least two symptoms of the virus.