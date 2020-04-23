P.E.I.’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased in early May, officials say

Residents of Prince Edward Island can expect to see a return of a few signs of normal life in the coming weeks, officials said Wednesday, as the province plans to ease some public health measures imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s smallest province again reported no new cases of COVID-19, leaving the provincial total at just 26, with 24 of those patients recovered.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said easing the province back open — set to begin in early May — will be a “delicate balance,” starting with some outdoor activities and some elective surgeries.

“Although we relax in one sense, we’re also making sure we have ongoing, really tight measures at our entry points into Prince Edward Island, and of course long-term care facilities, really wanting to protect our vulnerable populations and not wanting to overwhelm our health system,” she said.

Currently, mass gatherings on the Island can’t be any larger than five people who are not members of the same household. Morrison said that will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

0:41Coronavirus outbreak: P.E.I confirms new case of COVID-19 bringing total to 25

Premier Dennis King said his province is in the fortunate position of considering an ease-back because residents are doing such a good job of observing public health guidelines.

