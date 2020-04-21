News

Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small business customers.

According to PNG, the COVID-19 Customer Relief Program is available to help residential and small business customers that have income that has been impacted by the pandemic, by applying for a three-month bill deferral until June.

Customers can apply for up to three-month bill deferrals between April and June 30th, 2020, with the repayment of the balance by March 31st, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

PNG shares its Customer Service team will work with clients to develop flexible payment plans beginning with the July bill.

You can contact PNG at 1-800-667-2297 or email CustomerService@png.ca with any questions.

To view more on the COVID-19 Customer Relief Program; CLICK HERE.

Previous articleOnline platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards
Next articleEmployee at Ottawa long-term care home tests positive for coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Online platform launched to help local small businesses sell gift cards

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new website is available to small businesses and consumers as a way to support local independent businesses through...
Read more

Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes many Canadians are struggling to...
Read more

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

News Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province announced the sixth death at...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv