Pacific Northern Gas starts deferral payment plan due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Pacific Northern Gas Ltd is offering a COVID-19 Customer Relief Program to help residential and small business customers.
According to PNG, the COVID-19 Customer Relief Program is available to help residential and small business customers that have income that has been impacted by the pandemic, by applying for a three-month bill deferral until June.
Customers can apply for up to three-month bill deferrals between April and June 30th, 2020, with the repayment of the balance by March 31st, 2021.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
PNG shares its Customer Service team will work with clients to develop flexible payment plans beginning with the July bill.
You can contact PNG at 1-800-667-2297 or email CustomerService@png.ca with any questions.
To view more on the COVID-19 Customer Relief Program; CLICK HERE.