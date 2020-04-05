parents-concerned-about-new-brunswick’s-plans-for-home-learning

With New Brunswick schools closed for the rest of the school year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents in the province are bracing themselves for a new challenge: home learning.
“I have an education degree but I don’t really think that actually is going to help me in this situation, I mean teaching your own children is a whole different animal,” said Julie Little, a mom of three in Fredericton.
Education minister Dominic Cardy announced on Thursday that the province is opting to keep schools closed out of an abundance of caution.
That means teaching from home.
During his announcement, Cardy recommended students spend a minimum of one to two-and-a-half hours of learning time per day, depending on their grade level.
“Neither myself and my husband are able to be working right now because of [COVID-19] so I think we’re going to be able to handle that,” said Little.
Marsha Collicott, also a mother of three in the Fredericton-area, had to close down her cleaning business as a result of the pandemic and has already started home learning.
“I attempted the first couple of days that they were home and that I was home full time with them,