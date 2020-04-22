parole-board-of-canada-to-allow-victims-to-call-in-to-hearings-during-coronavirus-pandemic

Victims of crime will be able to call in to parole hearings in Canada and present victim impact statements for Parole Board of Canada (PBC) members to consider in their decision-making amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon. It marked a change from what the PBC previously told Global News just a day prior.

“The PBC is committed to fulfilling its important public safety mandate amid the unprecedented challenged posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the inclusion of victims in its parole hearings,” one of the tweets read.

The news comes just days before the parole hearing for imprisoned impaired driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three children and their grandfather, in September 2015.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, mother of Daniel, Harry and Milly Neville-Lake, and daughter of Gary Neville, had yet to officially hear directly from the PBC. But she saw the tweets.

“I hope this is true. I am so shocked and angry for all other victims who were denied their rights and access to the hearings. It should not be this tough,” she told Global News.

