Parole Board of Canada to allow victims to call in to hearings during coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases remains at 40 in Northern Health Region as confirmed Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. - The number of coronavirus cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 40 and 71 new...
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, was providing his support to the community, on...
Global News

Victims of crime will be able to call in to parole hearings in Canada and present victim impact statements for Parole Board of Canada (PBC) members to consider in their decision-making amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a series of tweets Wednesday afternoon. It marked a change from what the PBC previously told Global News just a day prior.

“The PBC is committed to fulfilling its important public safety mandate amid the unprecedented challenged posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the inclusion of victims in its parole hearings,” one of the tweets read.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The news comes just days before the parole hearing for imprisoned impaired driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three children and their grandfather, in September 2015.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, mother of Daniel, Harry and Milly Neville-Lake, and daughter of Gary Neville, had yet to officially hear directly from the PBC. But she saw the tweets.

“I hope this is true. I am so shocked and angry for all other victims who were denied their rights and access to the hearings. It should not be this tough,” she told Global News.

