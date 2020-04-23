NewsRegional

Passenger Transportation Board approves more ride-hailing applications

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board has announced another round of decisions on ride-hailing service applications in British Columbia.

The Board says it has completed its review of five additional ride hailing company applications.

Those approved applications include for the areas of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo regions, and B.C. North Central.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Board had refused the applications of 1st Choice Cabs Ltd to operate in B.C. North Central and an application for the Lower Mainland.

The decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process which included supporting information provided by the applicants and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.

In February, the Board had approved a service operator for Northern B.C.

