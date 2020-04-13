patients-‘losing-precious-time’-as-fertility-treatments-paused-due-to-coronavirus

Elena Mularcyzk’s daughter often asks her when she’ll have a baby brother or sister.

“Our daughter is constantly drawing pictures of babies in mommy’s tummy. She’s so excited about having a sibling,” the Oshawa, Ont., mother said.

But Mularcyzk isn’t pregnant. She and her husband were ready to try one last round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) this spring — but then the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Canada.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Canadians applying for emergency benefit concerned for what comes next

“Any fertility process is just about waiting and waiting … now we need to wait some more,” Mularcyzk told Global News.

Her daughter Isabella, now four, was conceived after three rounds of IVF. Mularcyzk underwent a fourth unsuccessful round of IVF in an attempt to conceive a second child in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, earlier this year, she was finally told there was another viable embryo ready for transfer — but the procedure was placed on hold as fertility clinics were forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

3:54Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Advertisement

“We’ve been working at [giving Isabella a sibling] for a couple of years,” Mularcyzk said of her long struggle with fertility.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS