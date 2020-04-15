Health

Patients worry delaying routine care during COVID-19 could have lasting impact

Avatar
By Global News
patients-worry-delaying-routine-care-during-covid-19-could-have-lasting-impact

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Paula Orecklin wonders just how many laps around her Winnipeg apartment she has left before the wear on her body takes its toll.

The 32-year-old typically sees a team of health professionals to help keep her symptoms of complex regional pain syndrome — a chronic condition that causes unrelenting pain in her lower right leg — under control.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic restricted access to in-person health-care services, Orecklin says her care providers are doing the best they can from afar, but phone appointments just don’t have the same depth as going into the doctor’s office.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While her pain has abated slightly without the bumpy car rides to physiotherapy, Orecklin says she’s been trying to keep up with her exercises while confined to her apartment in an assisted-living facility, but she knows walking in circles around her room is no substitute for her regular sessions.

Story continues below advertisement

As a member of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s patient and family advisory committee, Orecklin knows plenty of people like her waiting for routine tests and treatments that may not be prioritized in the face of a pandemic,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleHajdu defends Health Canada after Kenney suggests Alberta may move ahead with steps to combat COVID-19 without its approval

More Articles Like This

Hajdu defends Health Canada after Kenney suggests Alberta may move ahead with steps to combat COVID-19 without its approval

Health Global News - 0
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu defended Health Canada’s process for approving tools to fight COVID-19 on Tuesday after Premier Jason Kenney suggested Alberta may...
Read more

New York City’s COVID-19 death toll soars as ‘probable’ fatalities get counted

Health Global News - 0
The official death toll from the coronavirus soared in New York City on Tuesday after health authorities began including people who probably had COVID-19,...
Read more

Woman with Down syndrome in critical condition as Markham, Ont. care home sees COVID-19 surge

Health Global News - 0
Patty Baird’s health deteriorated quickly once she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday — and now her family says doctors told them the very...
Read more

Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv