Peace River Regional District to close regional parks due to COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has announced the closure of several regional parks amid the...
Fort St John Hospital Foundation calls on community for donation of face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking the community's assistance in providing much...
Plunging oil prices point to 'deep collapse' in sector, drilling firm CEO warns

CALGARY — The CEO of one of Canada's largest drilling rig contractors says plunging North American crude prices on Monday...
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has announced the closure of several regional parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Regional District, the parks to be closed include Iver Johnson Community Park, Blackfoot Regional Park, Minaker Regional Park, and Montney Centennial Regional Park.

The District says the closure of parks was a difficult decision, but a necessary one as everyone needs to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Day-use parks, such as Sundance Park and Spencer Tuck, remain open, however, visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing.

The Regional District says it will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to opening overnight camping facilities once it is safe to do so.

More information can be found on the Regional District’s website.

