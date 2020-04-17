HealthNews

Peace Villa staff keep residents and families connected during COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
The Peace Villa care facility was constructed in 2012.

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

Peace Villa staff keep residents and families connected during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The staff of the Peace Villa in Fort St. John have been taking creative...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make...
Read more
Energy NewsTracy Teves - 0

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

CALGARY, A.B. - The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the Peace Villa in Fort St. John have been taking creative steps to ensure residents can remain connected to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With changing visitor rules, staff have been creating ways to keep families connected that are unable to visit in person. Three staff members of the Peace Villa reached out to residents families to find out which approach would be best to keep in touch whether that be by phone, text or virtual.

Another way Peace Villa is connecting family is through FaceTime and Zoom calls. Northern Health expresses it is essential to protect its staff, patients and long term residents.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Angela De Smit, Chief Operating Officer for the Northeast, shares the effort by staff is an excellent example of how staff care for residents and their families ensuring families are contacted and connected with their loved ones.

Staff have also been trying to keep residents connected to their friends in different areas of Peace Villa.

Protecting the most vulnerable, long-term care homes have restricted visitors to essential visits only. Essential visits include visits for compassionate care (e.g. end of life), and visits considered as paramount to the resident’s well-being, providing medically necessary care.

For more information about the COVID-19 pandemic and Northern Health, visit northernhealth.ca.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules

Health Global News - 0
The federal government says that all air travellers must cover their nose and mouth with a non-medical mask to curb the spread of the...
Read more

Ottawa’s Canada Day celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus, virtual program planned

Health Global News - 0
The federal government officially canned its annual Canada Day celebrations on Friday, opting to instead take the party online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Heritage Minister...
Read more

London, Ont., organizations partner to provide free dog food amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Global News - 0
A partnership between the Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) and Habitat for Humanity Heartland Ontario will help make sure local dogs won’t go...
Read more

Government of Canada announces aid for oilfield services sector

Energy News Tracy Teves - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Government of Canada announced $1.7 billion for orphan and inactive wells and $750 million for emissions reductions technologies for the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv