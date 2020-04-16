Health

Peter MacKay, 2 Tory MPs add names to open letter condemning China’s coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
peter-mackay,-2-tory-mps-add-names-to-open-letter-condemning-china’s-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Free grocery delivery has been implemented in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for seniors and...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Several prominent Conservatives have added their names to an open letter condemning China‘s efforts to conceal the spread of the coronavirus as that country’s “Chernobyl moment.”

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay, Conservative defence critic James Bezan and New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson have all signed on along with more than 100 political representatives and foreign policy experts from around the world.

Other signatories to the letter include U.K. MP Damian Collins, who chaired the international grand committee examining privacy and social media misinformation last year, along with members of Parliament from Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the European Parliament and the U.K.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are also several former ministers of foreign affairs, defence and home affairs, along with a broad range of civil society advocates and academics, including Canadian writer Jonathan Manthorpe.

Story continues below advertisement

When the letter first went up on Tuesday, no Canadian MPs had signed on despite there being representatives from other parliamentary institutions in allied countries.

1:39Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. intelligence agencies raise further concerns regarding China’s COVID-19 reporting

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleGrocery delivery service to start for vulnerable population in Northern Rockies
Next articleCoronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Ontario government expands guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario expanded its priority COVID-19 testing Thursday to include essential workers, residents and staff of homeless shelters and group homes, and people...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Health Global News - 0
Quebec has requested assistance from the federal government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau said the government specifically asked...
Read more

Province to host COVID-19 Regional Town Halls

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South with a health authority representatives will be taking part in an upcoming COVID-19...
Read more

U.K. coronavirus lockdown to last at least 3 more weeks: minister

Health Global News - 0
LONDON  — Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv