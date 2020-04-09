peterborough-born-nurse-works-‘behind-the-scenes’-at-new-york-hospital-battling-covid-19

A Peterborough, Ont. nurse is doing her part “behind the scenes” to help frontline workers at a New York hospital gripped with COVID-19 patients.

Elizabeth Blodgett Horsley is the director of simulation at The Brookyln Hospital Center, a 464-bed teaching hospital located in downtown Brooklyn.

Since joining the hospital three years ago, her primary role is to implement medical and emergency simulations to help teach and keep staff updated on responses on things such as vital sign monitoring and code responses.

“It’s one of the standards in teaching and learning now,” she said. “It’s how this generation is learning. It’s not just medical management. We find out things like if a drawer cart doesn’t open properly, or if someone doesn’t have access to a certain door. Those little things make a difference in patient care.”

However, as the hospital marks its 175th anniversary, there has been little time to celebrate this spring as a coronavirus outbreak has swept through New York state with nearly 140,000 cases of COVID-19. Earlier this week, the New York Times reported the Brooklyn Hospital Center had 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths and the death toll is expected to continue to rise.

