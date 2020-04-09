Health

Peterborough-born nurse works ‘behind the scenes’ at New York hospital battling COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
peterborough-born-nurse-works-‘behind-the-scenes’-at-new-york-hospital-battling-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

34 more coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, total cases now up to 1,370

VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Climate, clean tech could take centre stage in federal economic recovery plans

OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at a plan for longer-term recovery from the COVID-19 crisis even...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Peterborough, Ont. nurse is doing her part “behind the scenes” to help frontline workers at a New York hospital gripped with COVID-19 patients.

Elizabeth Blodgett Horsley is the director of simulation at The Brookyln Hospital Center, a 464-bed teaching hospital located in downtown Brooklyn.

Since joining the hospital three years ago, her primary role is to implement medical and emergency simulations to help teach and keep staff updated on responses on things such as vital sign monitoring and code responses.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s one of the standards in teaching and learning now,” she said. “It’s how this generation is learning. It’s not just medical management. We find out things like if a drawer cart doesn’t open properly, or if someone doesn’t have access to a certain door. Those little things make a difference in patient care.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, as the hospital marks its 175th anniversary, there has been little time to celebrate this spring as a coronavirus outbreak has swept through New York state with nearly 140,000 cases of COVID-19.  Earlier this week, the New York Times reported the Brooklyn Hospital Center had 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths and the death toll is expected to continue to rise.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNew Brunswick directing women to receive abortions at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick directing women to receive abortions at hospitals dealing with COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
In the midst of a global pandemic, women in New Brunswick are being instructed to access abortion services at the same hospitals used to...
Read more

Images show how long-term care workers may have spread coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
As the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities rises in long-term care facilities across Canada, new images reviewed by Global News have revealed some...
Read more

14 RCMP personnel diagnosed with coronavirus, 4 recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 9, 2020 5:59 pm RCMP personnel in four provinces have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the police force said Thursday. In a statement,...
Read more

34 more coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, total cases now up to 1,370

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 34 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Thursday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,370 in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv